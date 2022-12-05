ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Students’ autopsies released as surviving roommates may be ‘key’ to solving case

Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college...
MOSCOW, ID
hotnewhiphop.com

University Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Franctic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before Murders

Kaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed. The brutal killing of four University of Idaho students earlier this month has left the world in total shock. Currently, police continue to investigate the crime. At the same time, the families of the young adults who were victims of the killing have been speaking out, some of them sharing harrowing details about what happened on that fateful night.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Father of Murdered Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Reveals His Theory on the Killing

The emotional father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered while they slept in their off-campus home spent the weekend revealing his theories on what happened as the investigation moves into its third week—and shared his fears that the “story is going cold.” Steven Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, first appeared alongside wife Kristi on Fox News to explain the alleged discrepancies in method by which his daughter and her best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, were killed. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match. Their points of damage don’t match,”...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report

One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
