ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

8 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atphI_0jXxrjIs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSI4f_0jXxrjIs00
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) in "Yellowstone" season five, episode five.

Paramount Network

  • Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for "Yellowstone" season five, episode five.
  • Beth and Summer came to blows before the Duttons took off into the mountains on a mission.
  • Here are some details you may have missed on the episode, including a reference to "1923."
The opening sequence of the episode parallels that of season five, episode one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts2nq_0jXxrjIs00
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in "Yellowstone" season five, episode one (top), and season five, episode five (bottom).

Paramount Network

Just like the first episode of the new season, the episode begins with a flashback to Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip's (Cole Hauser) teenage years.

Young Beth (Kylie Rogers) is caught in a rather awkward situation as young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and the cowboy she hooked up with, Rowdy (Kai Caster) , saddle up to go out into the mountains with her father (Josh Lucas).

It's something between a memory and a dream, as in the next scene we see Beth rousing from her bed and expressing guilt over her past behavior to Rip — again, just like in the first episode.

We've still not got the full story of what happened between Beth, Rip, and Rowdy, so it seems likely that viewers can expect more flashback scenes — and thus more sleepless nights for Beth — in future episodes.

Tate's request to go fishing with John during the spring branding has more meaning than you might think.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XT7Em_0jXxrjIs00
John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) in "Yellowstone" season three, episode four (top), and season five, episode five (bottom).

Paramount Network

When Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Tate (Brecken Merrill) arrive at the ranch for dinner the night before the spring branding, the youngster asks his grandfather: "Think we could sneak in some fishing?"

John (Kevin Costner) replies: "Not this trip, grandson," leaving Tate crestfallen.

Audiences will know that Tate has found comfort in his fishing trips with his grandfather over the last few years since moving to the ranch. It was how the two first bonded in season one and, in season three, viewers saw John take Tate fishing to help him deal with the trauma of his kidnapping.

Tate's request to go fishing could indicate that he isn't coping all too well with the loss of his baby brother, and that he perhaps feels like he can't turn to his parents — who are, of course, grieving themselves — for consolation.

As audiences saw elsewhere in the episode, Monica comes across Kayce crying on their porch and realizes that she "never bothered to ask" how he was feeling about the loss of their baby. With this in mind, it seems likely that no one has asked Tate how he is feeling either.

John is thinking about his ancestors, who viewers are about to meet in the new spinoff series "1923."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lrrQ_0jXxrjIs00
John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in "Yellowstone" season five, episode five (top), and Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) in a publicity shot for "1923."

Paramount Network

"First Duttons to settle this valley, fighting was all they knew," John tells Rip (Cole Hauser) in their fireside discussion after dinner. "It's how they got here, how they kept the land once they did."

It's prescient that John mentions his forebears, given that viewers are about to learn just how the first generations of Duttons made their home among the Montana mountains — and kept it — in the new prequel series "1923," which premieres on December 18.

The series will star Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, and follow their struggle to survive against historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft.

John says of his sons, Lee, Kayce, and Jamie: "I got one child I miss, one child I pity, and one I regret." It's not clear which he pities and which he regrets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rnVE_0jXxrjIs00
Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

Paramount Network

This line also comes during John and Rip's chat the night before the cattle branding. John doesn't explain which child he is referring to in each instance but viewers can confidently ascertain that it's Lee, his eldest son, who died during the season one premiere who he misses.

As for which son he pities, it's possible that he is referring to Kayce, given that he recently lost a child. His pity could also come from the fact that Kayce, as a young boy, watched his mother die. At the same time, he might regret the way he treated Kayce in the past, and the wounds the two will never be able to heal.

It's more likely, though, that he is referring to Jamie as the son he regrets, and that regret might be that he ever adopted Jamie and raised him as his own. Indeed, elsewhere in the episode, John tells Clara that he only has one son, making it obvious that John doesn't recognize Jamie as his at all.

However, there is also a case to be made for John pitying Jamie, because he is not related by blood to the rest of the family, meaning that no matter what, he'll always be treated differently.

If you were wondering what John makes of Beth, his only daughter, he adds to Rip afterward: "But that girl, that child, I envy."

Beth might have won the fight against Summer, but she is the one to lose something in the aftermath.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnQcO_0jXxrjIs00
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) in "Yellowstone" season five, episode five.

Paramount Network

Beth and Summer (Piper Perabo) take to the lawn outside the Dutton house to fight during John's ill-fated family dinner, before being interrupted by Rip, who suggests that instead of rolling around on the ground like children, they take turns to trade blows to the face until one of them wants to stop.

Summer is the one to relent. Beth helps her to her feet and schools her on how respect is given and earned in her house. They then return to the dinner table.

Although it's Summer whose injuries concern John, as she is looking far more bruised and bloodied than Beth, when the two women are left alone, Beth spits out a tooth that Summer seemingly managed to dislodge during their brawl.

This could give us an indication of just how much of an impact Summer will have on things at the ranch, and even suggests that she might get the better of Beth in the end.

Kayce and Monica could end the season with another baby on the way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5Lay_0jXxrjIs00
Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in "Yellowstone" season five.

Paramount Netw

Before Kayce and Tate head out on horseback for the cattle branding, Monica tearfully instructs her husband: "Take care of our boy, he's the only one we've got."

"Yeah, we're gonna fix that," he replies as he tenderly strokes her face, hinting at the fact that the couple is going to try again for a baby sometime soon. She smiles at him, indicating that some of the pain of losing their child is starting to heal and that the two could be ready to try again for another baby fairly soon.

The speech John gives at the end of the episode will sound familiar to viewers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2zm9_0jXxrjIs00
Young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) and present-day John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in "Yellowstone" season five, episode five.

Paramount Network

"We'll ride up along Mount Chisholm and push them down to Lewis Creek, and hold them in the meadow overnight," John tells his team of cowboys before they set off into the night. "If we're lucky, we'll get them all in one drive. No way to get a camp up there, so it's empty stomachs and cold backs for a couple days. Yee-haw."

At the start of the same episode, a younger John is shown delivering a near-identical speech, but to a much smaller crowd of cowboys.

"We're gonna trot out to Mount Chisholm, set camp there, and drive them down to Lewis Creek. Them old dries are gonna wanna double back on you. Just keep moving south and we'll hold them in the meadow and push them down into the river," he says in the flashback that opens the episode.

The mirroring here gives the audience a sense that history is going to repeat itself, so it'll be interesting to learn what, if anything, happened during the earlier cattle branding mission and what lies in store for the Duttons during the present-day one.

The episode ends with a dedication to a valued member of the "Yellowstone" crew who died earlier this year.

As the screen fades to black after John and the ranchers head out on their branding trip, an in-memoriam message appears on the screen before the credits start rolling.

"In memory of Timothy Reynolds," it reads, referencing a technician who worked on the series as an electrician and best boy, and who had been part of the show since its very first episode of season one, according to IMDb .

Reynolds, whose other credits include "Hereditary" (2018) and "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan's "Wind River" (2017), died in August 2022 at the age of 66 . His cause of death has not been shared. The inclusion of the tribute in the closing credits shows that Reynolds played a significant role in bringing the show to life.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
DARBY, MT
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle

Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’

Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family

Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy