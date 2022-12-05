ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, ARIZONA — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 8

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HOME VISITS FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: The House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), sponsored by Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Davis said the bill, by increasing home visit resources for expectant parents at risk for poor maternal and child health, would "make a real difference for children and families across America." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping...
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

HONOLULU — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a...
