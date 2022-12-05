Read full article on original website
Related
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
HOUSTON — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, ARIZONA — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, KAN. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 8
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HOME VISITS FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: The House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), sponsored by Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Davis said the bill, by increasing home visit resources for expectant parents at risk for poor maternal and child health, would "make a real difference for children and families across America." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping...
POINT OF VIEW: Case from N.C. should never have made it to the Supreme Court
EDITOR'S NOTE: The New York Times editorial board is a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values. It is separate from the newsroom. “The most important case for American democracy” in the nation’s history — that’s how former appeals court Judge...
ALLI GOLD ROBERTS: Major NC employers say state regulators must adopt stronger plan for power sector
EDITOR'S NOTE: Alli Gold Roberts is senior director for state policy programs at Ceres, a nonprofit that works with major capital market leaders to solve national and global sustainability challenges. Businesses throughout North Carolina are leading the transition to a clean economy. They are setting ambitious goals to invest in...
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada...
One of NC's largest protests against the death penalty in over a decade held in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday could be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty marched from Central Prison to the NC Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance were families who lost loved ones to homicide but believe death penalty is not the answer for those convicted of murder.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU — Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin that...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, NEV. — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0