PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

Rich Alburger

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said.

Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

As it did so, it struck a 1985 Buick Century. Due to the impact of the crash, the Buick spun and struck the bollards and jersey wall on the left side of the road.

Alburger got out of the vehicle and was crossing the travel lane when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape. Alburger was taken to INVOA Fairfax Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other drivers were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Wegmans confirmed Alburger drove for Penske Logistics, located in Pottsville, PA, which provides trucking services to the grocery chain, according to WJLA and his obituary.

Alburger is survived by his wife, Kelly Wesley; and children Faith, Fury, Kayla, and Bella.

A celebration of life ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:15 a.m., at at Our Lady of Calvary Church in Philadelphia. A memorial mass will follow.

