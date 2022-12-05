ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK1ee_0jXxrd0W00
Rich Alburger Photo Credit: Rich Alburger Facebook

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said.

Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

As it did so, it struck a 1985 Buick Century. Due to the impact of the crash, the Buick spun and struck the bollards and jersey wall on the left side of the road.

Alburger got out of the vehicle and was crossing the travel lane when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape. Alburger was taken to INVOA Fairfax Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other drivers were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Wegmans confirmed Alburger drove for Penske Logistics, located in Pottsville, PA, which provides trucking services to the grocery chain, according to WJLA and his obituary.

Alburger is survived by his wife, Kelly Wesley; and children Faith, Fury, Kayla, and Bella.

A celebration of life ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:15 a.m., at at Our Lady of Calvary Church in Philadelphia. A memorial mass will follow.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home

A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy