Saint Johnsbury, VT

VTDigger

Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death

Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect

ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Glover teen reported missing

GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison connected to an armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted William Pine, 51, of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019...
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Sharon leads to charges

SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
SHARON, VT
VTDigger

Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues

Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

St. Hilaire pleads not guilty

Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire appeared in Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful mischief. St. Hilaire was released under condition that he not attempt to contact the alleged stalking victim and not go within 300 feet of her. St....
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Barton

BARTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Barton yesterday. Authorities say they were called for assistance on Maple Hill Road at around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take Andrel Flowers, of Springfield, Mass, into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A 59-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in Randolph on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a fight at the Dollar General store on Vermont 12 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say one of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior...
RANDOLPH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 100 in Troy

TROY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Troy yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 6:20 p.m. Police say that Gregory Dunn, 43, of Troy, was traveling north when Justin Morale, 30, of Lowell, crossed the center line causing the collision. Morale was...
TROY, VT
mynbc5.com

Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Lyndonville woman wanted by police

LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
NECN

Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle stolen in Morgan

MORGAN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle stolen in Morgan. The theft took place several weeks ago. Police say a motorcycle which was custom built was stolen from a residence. An image of the bike was released today. Anyone who has information about...
MORGAN, VT

