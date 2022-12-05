Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death
Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
WCAX
Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison connected to an armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted William Pine, 51, of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Sharon leads to charges
SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
willistonobserver.com
St. Hilaire pleads not guilty
Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire appeared in Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful mischief. St. Hilaire was released under condition that he not attempt to contact the alleged stalking victim and not go within 300 feet of her. St....
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Barton
BARTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Barton yesterday. Authorities say they were called for assistance on Maple Hill Road at around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take Andrel Flowers, of Springfield, Mass, into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Randolph
RANDOLPH — A 59-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in Randolph on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a fight at the Dollar General store on Vermont 12 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say one of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 100 in Troy
TROY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Troy yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 6:20 p.m. Police say that Gregory Dunn, 43, of Troy, was traveling north when Justin Morale, 30, of Lowell, crossed the center line causing the collision. Morale was...
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville woman wanted by police
LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
NECN
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
WCAX
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle stolen in Morgan
MORGAN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle stolen in Morgan. The theft took place several weeks ago. Police say a motorcycle which was custom built was stolen from a residence. An image of the bike was released today. Anyone who has information about...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Montpelier woman charged with using racial slurs, threatening victim
MONTPELIER — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of an individual who was causing a disturbance outside a business on Main Street at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that they had behaved in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner while using racial slurs...
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
