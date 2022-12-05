ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Monroe Police Department are investigating deaths connected to fentanyl.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug.

Louisiana man arrested for child abuse after two-year-old is hospitalized for physical injuries

The use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will be arrested.

The Monroe Police Department
