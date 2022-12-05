Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Monroe Police Department are investigating deaths connected to fentanyl.
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug.Louisiana man arrested for child abuse after two-year-old is hospitalized for physical injuries
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will be arrested.The Monroe Police Department
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0