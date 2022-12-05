Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.

