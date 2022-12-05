Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grievance filed by Juvenile Court employees in reclassification dispute
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Juvenile Court Administrator Wendy Gensch expressed her displeasure to the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday regarding a lack of action on a request to promote two Juvenile Court employees. Gensch read from a letter she sent to County Administrator...
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
Public hearing to be held Monday on DNR grant application for Waterworks Improvement Project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A public hearing will be held during Monday’s Coldwater City Council meeting so that citizens can offer their comments on the proposed Michigan Department of Natural Resources Spark Grant application for the Waterworks Park Improvement Project. The project includes constructing a new youth soccer...
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting on Sunday at The Tavern Bar and Grill in Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for The Tavern Bar and Grill in downtown Quincy. There will be a Open House starting at 2:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.. The Tavern Bar and Grill recently opened for business and...
WMU hires Louisville assistant Lance Taylor as new head football coach
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It did not take long to fill the vacant head football coaches job at Western Michigan University. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced on Thursday the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program,. Taylor will be introduced as...
