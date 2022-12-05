Read full article on original website
Related
Turning Ideas Into Animations With ChatGPT and After Effects
ChatGPT has been a breakthrough moment for some industries this past week. It can literally turn ideas into reality, but is it good enough to create motion graphics in Adobe’s After Effects?. In case you’re unfamiliar, OpenAI recently released a chat bot. It’s based on their “large language” AI...
A Beginner's Guide to Luminosity Masks in Photoshop
When it comes to post-processing, one of the most useful tools at your disposal is the luminosity mask, which can help you create more precise and efficient edits. If you have not tried luminosity masks if your work before, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you the ins and outs of creating and using them.
Project help requested - intersections
I have tentatively set myself a new project over the winter, and would like your help in progressing this. The project stems around a thought I had some time ago - this involves using the 'in the round' technique, capturing multiple images around a central subject. This thought evolved from...
How a Cool Camera Can Make You a Better Photographer
We often hear about how gear does not matter, and while that is a well-meaning sentiment, the truth is a bit more nuanced than that. In fact, the right piece of gear can actually make you a better photographer. This great video essay discusses why that is and will help you find a little inspiration along the way.
Affordable and Versatile: A Review of the Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 AF Lens
35mm lenses with wide apertures are some of the most important and popular options out there, equally at home in a huge range of scenarios, including portraits, weddings, events, astrophotography, and more. Premium 35mm lenses can easily run north of $1,500, which makes the Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 AF a breath of fresh air. This great video review takes a look at the lens and if its performance and image quality allow it to compete with those much more expensive options.
Which Is Better for Photography: The Canon EOS R6 Mark II or Sony a7 IV?
While there are extreme cameras out there that offer things like ultra-high levels of resolution or super-fast burst rates, for the majority of photographers, they are a bit of overkill. Cameras with more moderate specifications and features will satisfy the needs of most of today's photographers, and two of the best options out there are the Canon EOS R6 Mark II and the Sony a7 IV. This great video comparison takes a look at both to help you decide which is right for you.
Discussion topic - where do you spend your time?
Just opening this up for casual discussion and to get a feel for member activities. It might be interesting to understand how others spend their 'photo time' outside of the group, and outside of fstoppers in general. How do you tend to use your time with photography - is it...
Will Affinity Photo 2 Take a Chomp out of Adobe's Apple? We Review This Editing Software
At first glance, Affinity Photo 2 doesn’t seem that different from the previous software version. However, as you delve more deeply into it, you’ll find a host of valuable improvements since the last release of this versatile photo editor. It’s affordable too. I’m hyper-critical of raw development...
A Review of the New DJI Mini 3 Drone
DJI recently released the Mini 3, the latest entry in the company's respected and widely varied line of consumer drones. Despite coming in a remarkably portable package (8.8 oz or 249 g), the Mini 3 still comes with a wide range of modern features and capabilities. This excellent video review takes a look at the Mini 3 and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
