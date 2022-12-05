ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Firefighter released from hospital after Dayton blaze

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJ4Qu_0jXxojct00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter injured while tackling a house fire in Dayton has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

The firefighter was injured when a set of stairs collapsed while they were working in a building on Shoop Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This accident prompted an emergency ‘ Mayday’ call , and crews quickly got the injured member out of the home before retreating to a defensive position.

LISTEN: 911 call released after bloody Trotwood break-in

The firefighters then took the fire down from an external position.

The injured firefighter was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins, the firefighter has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

