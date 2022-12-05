Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones may let you record 8K videos at higher frame rates
Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will bring Samsung‘s biggest flagship camera upgrade in recent years. Early samples from the Ultra model’s 200MP primary rear camera have already hinted at substantial improvements in image quality. It appears the company will offer improved videography too. Reputed tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 phones will record 8K videos at 30fps (frames per second). The Galaxy S23 series only lets you capture 24fps videos in 8K resolution.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets the taste of Android 13
Samsung is striking off another Galaxy tablet from its Android 13 update roadmap today. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest device to pick up the big Android update. The company has already updated the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 software.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 & Galaxy Watch 4 get new updates
Samsung is on a roll lately. The company is rolling out new software updates for its Galaxy smartphones and tablets left, right, and center. Some are getting Android 13 while others are picking up the December security patch. Its Galaxy smartwatches have also joined the fun today. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 models are receiving new updates in the US, at least on Verizon’s network.
Twitter will soon tell you if you're shadowbanned
Twitter is currently working on a new user-focused feature, it will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. This has been announced by the company’s owner himself, Elon Musk. Twitter will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. Musk tweeted out the news by saying...
Twitter will soon remove 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter is planning to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts from the platform. Elon Musk announced that it’s happening. This means that 1.5 billion currently taken Twitter handles will become available. Twitter is planning to remove a ton of inactive accounts, and free Twitter handles by doing so. So, if...
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Disney+ with Ads: Everything You Need To Know
On December 8, Disney+ finally launched its ads tier. So now you can save a few bucks and get Disney+ with ads. But it’s not as simple as just saving a few bucks a month with this plan. There’s some other caveats here, as there was with Netflix. So let’s go over everything that you need to know about Disney+ with ads.
Which Disney Bundle is right for you?
Now that the ad-supported tier of Disney+ is finally available – at least in the US – it’s time to take a look at the many different versions of the Disney Bundle and find out which streaming bundle is the best for everyone. Disney is giving users a bit more flexibility now with these bundles, since there is one that only includes Disney+ and Hulu, without ESPN+.
Google's Nest Audio is next in line for Fuchsia OS upgrade
Google may soon upgrade the Nest Audio to Fuchsia OS. The company is testing the new operating system on the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. It has already seeded Fuchsia OS to the original Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max, both of which ran Cast OS out of the box.
Google merges Maps & Waze teams, apps will remain separate
Google is reportedly merging its Maps and Waze teams. The two navigation apps will remain separate but the company will house both teams under its Geo organization, which also oversees Google Earth and Street View products. The merger begins today, a Google spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. You are...
Android 13 is now rolling out to Nokia X10 & X20
The Nokia X10 and X20 are now receiving Android 13. This update contains the November 2022 patch, and we’re looking at a gradual rollout. Not all markets are included, but we don’t have any detailed information regarding that. The Nokia X10 & X20 are now getting Android 13...
Rugged Ulefone Armor 12S handset is now available to pre-order
If you’re in the market for a rugged smartphone, Ulefone makes some of the most interesting ones. One of the company’s newest devices is the Ulefone Armor 12S, and it’s not available to pre-order. The Ulefone Armor 12S is available to pre-order for $179.99. You can pre-order...
Galaxy Z Flip 5 to feature new hinge design that reduces display crease
Samsung is looking to address two of the biggest shortcomings of its clamshell foldables next year. Display industry expert Ross Young last week revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger external display and a new hinge technology that reduces the crease along the fold line on the inner display. These claims have now received the backing of another reputed tipster Ice Universe. The latter has also shared more information about Samsung’s proposed changes for the next-gen foldable.
