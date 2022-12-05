Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Gamespot
The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
The Game Awards 2022 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We saw world premieres of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and Armored Core 6.
Gamespot
Best-Selling Video Games Of November In US Include Call Of Duty, God Of War
NPD's monthly report for November is here, which means we now know what games sold the best last month. Though the data doesn't have a lot of surprises, there's one name in the top 5 that might give you pause: Sonic Frontiers. Yes, while everyone's favorite hedgehog hasn't starred in...
Gamespot
Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards
Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic. Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game...
Gamespot
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Debuts At The Game Awards
A new clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during tonight's Game Awards, putting a spotlight on Toad, Mario's plucky mushroom sidekick. The clip shows Chris Pratt's Mario following Toad--voiced by Keegan-Michael Key--as they traverse the Mushroom Kingdom toward Peach's Castle. Toad is familiar with all of the obstacles, while Mario has a bit of trouble. A variety of obstacles seen in Mario games are shown, including the clear pipes from Super Mario 3D World, and if you listen closely you might hear a couple of old school Toads.
Gamespot
Kid Arrested After Sneaking On Stage At The Game Awards
The Game Awards went pretty much without a hiccup until the very bizarre end. It appears that a random kid ended up on stage with the Elden Ring team and interrupted by mumbling something completely unrelated to the evening's proceedings into the mic. After The Game Awards ended, host Geoff Keighly confirmed that this individual has been arrested.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall's Latest Gameplay Trailer Is Packed With Action And Neon Lights
Bungie has shared another look at the highly-anticipated next entry in the Destiny 2 saga, Lightfall. Revealed at The 2022 Game Awards, the new trailer shows off the game's newest power, Strand, as well as the neon-lit city of Neomuna. The expansion is slated to release on February 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon Announced At The Game Awards
A new From Software game was announced at this year's Game Awards, but it's not another iteration of the Soulsbornes we've come to expect from the studio. Instead From is going back to its roots with a new entry in its mecha shooter series, called Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.
Gamespot
Hades 2 By Supergiant Games Announced At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Gamespot
Diablo 4 June 2023 Release Date Confirmed At The Game Awards
Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023, as announced in a new trailer that debuted during The Game Awards. That official announcement followed shortly after a report documenting the challenges Blizzard employees have faced over the course of the game's development, which had mentioned the release date. The...
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE. The flames of vengeance burn bright and beckon with ambitious hunger. Awaken the Eikons, but will you dominate them or will they dominate you?
Gamespot
The Best Family Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly games are often--and unfairly--labeled as low effort entertainment that only exists so that you don't have to worry about accidentally showing your kids a gruesome Mortal Kombat fatality. In 2022, games of the friendlier variety weren't just fun, but some of the best entertainment of the year and available on a wide variety of platforms. These were games that were designed to appeal to as many people as possible, regularly mixing up high-energy designs with deceptively complex gameplay systems while somehow still being approachable to everyone in the room.
Gamespot
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
Gamespot
Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade
Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its first look at Earthblade, the new game first announced over a year ago. The trailer shows off a lush, fantasy-inspired world, showcasing the title's "seamless" 2D exploration. Also featured is Earthblade's horned protagonist and a secondary character who welcomes them to the world after they appear out of a portal.
Gamespot
Dune: Awakening Teaser Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Dune: Awakening, the open world survival MMO based on Frank Herbert's epic. Dune: Awakening is coming from the developers of Age of Conan.
Gamespot
New Behemoth Trailer Debuts At The 2022 Game Awards
Skydance Interactive debuted a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game, Behemoth, at The 2022 Game Awards. The trailer gave players their first good look at the game since the release of its announcement trailer back in October. The VR adventure challenges players to traverse the remains of a once-glorious...
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Ultimate Trailer Breakdown and Wild Speculations
They look for the subtle hints and clues that Hideo Kojima mentioned during the Game Awards 2022. We talk about Death Stranding and how it pertains to the latest trailer so beware of spoilers. Please see below for timestamps of the different topics discussed. Join in on the conversation and share your thoughts and what we missed below in the comments!
Gamespot
Forspoken Demo Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Forspoken is a brand new action rpg coming from Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. The latest trailer discuses the fear of the Temptress, and showcaes even more cool ways you'll be able to fight back. Forspoken has a demo available now and releases January 24, 2023.
Gamespot
PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed
The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
Gamespot
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
