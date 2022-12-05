PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Especially in December. Ben Roethlisberger’s retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they’ve done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North. “It takes two to tango, and they’re a great dance partner,” Tomlin said. “Collectively, man, we’ve produced some quality moments for football lovers. It’s just cool to be a part of something like that.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO