Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide

As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
Illinois Radio Personality Exposed In Viral TikTok At Popular Holiday Parade

Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.
Proven Fact: Illinois Ranks Top 15 As Smartest State in U.S.

Well, there's some good news for those who got their education in Illinois. Out of all 50 states ranked in order for Most Educated to Least by WalletHub; Illinois ranked number 12 overall. The website looked at two key factors to break down the most educated states. After everything, they looked at Illinois ranked high in educational attainment, and Quincy in education.
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!

The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?

Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
New Food Truck For Dogs In Wisconsin Because Pets Need To Eat Too

A dog's life definitely has a different meaning nowadays and it's not a bad thing. I believe a dog's life definitely depends on where they live. It's like anything else. There are good, bad, and everything in between for a canine lifestyle. Many owners consider them man's best friend and they treat their furry friends that way.
Illinois Groomer Speaks Out After Backlash From Dyeing Dog’s Fur

Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out. After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
