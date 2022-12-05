Read full article on original website
Photos: Cast Of ‘The Best Man Final Chapters’ Attend Red Carpet Premiere
Loyal fans of The Best Man franchise can officially count down the days for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters releasing on Peacock later this month!. In the limited series starring Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Melissa DeSousa, Terrence Howard, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau and Sanaa Lathan, the series catches up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, according to the official synopsis.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know YouTuber Turned Singer Queen Naija
The biggest celebration of soul and r&b was packed with non-stop laughter, several sultry performances, and of course, tons of award-winning moments, including the prestigious ‘Lady of Soul Award’ given to legendary r&b girl group Xscape. Dozens of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars and several new faces were...
Interview: For Will Smith, 'Emancipation' Means More Than Escaping Slavery
There’s a teeny bit of irony in Will Smith starring in a movie titled Emancipation in 2022. This is, after all, just eight months after…well, you know––an event so seismic it will remain one of the most talked-about events in the history of pop culture. The aftermath of Smith’s televised lowest moment required throwing out the rules of the PR handbook too: while it was reported that Apple initially was going to push the release of the film to 2023, they reversed that decision, in part because Emancipation, the story of a man’s escape from slavery to fight for the Union Army, had already shot and, once you see it, you’ll agree that it deserves to be seen.
Michelle Obama’s New Liberated Looks Remind Us Why She is A Fashion Icon
We all remember those cool classic looks that helped shape former First Lady Michelle Obama into the fashion icon she is today. From President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where she blew everyone away with her stylish plum-colored turtleneck, flared pants, and oversized belt, or when she wore the iconic lime color custom Isabel Toledo dress and coat at the Inaugural parade in 2009, Mrs. Obama has always had a style all her own.
Interview: Kirk Franklin Praises Naturi Naughton’s Vocal Talents In New Film ‘The Night Before Christmas’
For Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas, the gospel artist and actress Naturi Naughton have a special treat for their fans just in time for the holidays. In this Lifetime Original Movie, Naughton who plays an estranged mother (Journee), and her daughter and Nia, played by Lorea Turner, are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. With the help of this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside.
T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Keeping A Low Dating Profile
The romance appears to be continuing for Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, despite ABC’s decision to take the duo off the air once the affair was discovered. According to a source for ET, the two are “trying to keep a low profile and let the...
Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Wife Da’Naia Jackson
Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn has announced his divorce from wife Da’Naia. According to Bossip, the Saturday (Dec. 10) news comes less than a month after Da'Naia warned the internet to stay out of their relationship. Media personality Tasha K posted Jaxn in Miami during Art Basel Week with a...
Gospel Legend Marvin Sapp On Secular Artist Ye Entering The Genre, 'Kanye Ain’t A Gospel Artist. He’s Hip-Hop.'
Gospel legend Marvin Sapp isn’t here for the blending of secular artists and gospel music. The 55-year-old gospel singer/songwriter opined that artists in the genre are too starstruck at times. In an interview with VladTV on December 6, the “Never Would Have Made It” composer candidly spoke about Ye...
Snoop And Master P Forced To Change The Name Of A Breakfast Cereal
Snoop Dogg and Master P are fighting back after a competitor ordered them to change the name of a breakfast cereal distributed by the duo’s Broadus Foods label. The breakfast cereal, Snoop Loopz, was stripped of its name after complaints from an unnamed competitor, according to Rolling Stone. The marshmallow-filled cereal represented the pair’s toe dip into the breakfast industry takeover, the report notes.
Diddy Welcomes Birth Of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy announced the birth of a “baby girl,” Love Sean Combs, but his cryptic tweet doesn’t specify if he’s the father or a different type of family member. On Saturday (Dec. 10), the hip-hop mogul, now known as Love, shared a tweet that had Twitter users searching for answers.
James Gunn Calls Superman ‘A Huge Priority’ for His DC Universe, Denies Feuding with Henry Cavill
In the comic book world, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran right now. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and his longtime manager-turned-producer were recently named co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with building out a shared cinematic universe based on the DC Comics intellectual property controlled by Warner Bros. While Matt Reeves’ “Batman” universe and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” films are expected to remain separate entities, Gunn and Safran will have control over iconic characters like Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and of course, Superman. The news has prompted many diehard fans to begin monitoring Gunn’s social media activity for hints...
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage Amid Bomb Threat Report
Patti LaBelle was swiftly rushed off stage in Milwaukee after the venue received word of a bomb threat. According to CNN, LaBelle, 78, was in the middle of speaking to the crowd at Riverside Theater with a bouquet of flowers in her left hand, when two men dressed in black rushed toward her and escorted her off stage. The disruption was caught on camera, as the two men grabbed the mic stand from her and forced her to drop the bouquet.
Tia Mowry Reveals Plans To Spend Christmas With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict
Divorce is never easy, but Tia Mowry is doing one heck of a job of making the best of it. Mowry revealed she is “excited” to spend the holidays with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict. "The Game" actress told TMZ that her “whole family” will be together, referencing...
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
‘This Is The End For Me’: Terrence Howard Announces Plans To Retire Again
Saying he has “given the very best,” Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard announced plans this week to retire. “I've gotten to the point where now I've given the very best that I have as an actor,” he told Entertainment Weekly’s Kevin Frazier Thursday (Dec. 8) during a red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.
Lizzo’s 10 Best Looks of 2022
Say what you want about the “About Damn Time” singer; Lizzo has definitely topped the charts with her music and style. She doesn’t simply dress to impress; she shakes things up. She is the poster woman for body positivity and self-love and refuses to let any negativity hold her back.
Offset Reveals He’s In A ‘Dark Place’ Following Cousin Takeoff’s Death
Offset is still mourning the loss of Takeoff and is letting everyone know how he feels. Taking to Twitter on Thursday (December 8), Offset tweeted that he’s “in a dark place,” over his cousin’s sudden death accompanied by a middle finger emoji. Offset’s tweet comes after...
Drake And Son Adonis Enjoy A Night Out In Matching Kicks
Drake and his mini-me Adonis are having a moment, and we love it!. On Wednesday, the Her Loss rapper and son had a night on the town sitting courtside at the Raptors versus LA Lakers basketball game. Both of them looked to be having a great time, and were donned in leather jackets, according to Page Six.
Meghan Markle Reveals She Wasn’t Treated ‘Like A Black Woman’ Until Moving To The UK
Meghan Markle is sharing when she felt a shift in how she was treated as a Black woman once she moved to the UK. In the second episode of her new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Markle opened up about the adjustment she had to make in a new country after news of her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge.
Soul Train Awards 2022: This Year’s Female Performers Brought Powerhouse Vocals and a Surprise ‘Plot Twist’
The ladies dominated this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by Deon Cole. From big wins to even bigger performances, the women of soul and r&b rocked the house with one dazzling performance after another. In honor of this year’s event, we’re looking back at some of our favorite female performances, from Ari Lennox’s sultry performance to a soul cypher you’ll be upset you missed. Take a look below.
