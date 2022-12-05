ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Democrats defiant over primary change

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are vowing to continue to go first in the presidential primary calendar, despite the national party stripping the Granite State of its first-in-the-nation status.

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to dramatically upend the 2024 presidential nominating schedule by making South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire, and later Georgia and Michigan, before the multi-state Super Tuesday contests.

The panel also bumped Iowa, which holds its presidential caucuses ahead of New Hampshire's primary. The change will demote the Hawkeye State further down in the primary calendar.

The changes were requested by President Biden, who asked DNC leaders last week to approve the early state lineup. South Carolina was a key battleground state in Biden's win in the 2020 presidential elections.

But members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation, who criticized the president's push to change the dates, remain defiant. They're vowing to continue to hold the first presidential primary, amid the threat of sanctions from the national party.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said New Hampshire will "always" be first in the presidential primary contest regardless of the DNC's decision.

"Because of our state's small size, candidates from all walks of life - not just the ones with the largest war chests - are able to compete and engage in the unique retail politics that are a hallmark of our state," she said in a statement. "This ensures that candidates are battle-tested and ready to compete for our nation’s highest office."

Both New Hampshire and Iowa have state laws on the books enshrining their early nominating statuses.

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said he will be working with state and party leaders "to uphold our law and ensure our primary remains first on the calendar."

"The face-to-face conversations in living rooms, small businesses, and town halls across our state make better candidates," Pappas said.

If the state's Democrats decide to hold an unsanctioned primary, the DNC could strip New Hampshire of its delegates at the nominating convention next summer.

For more than a century, New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary has given the 11th smallest state by population an outsized influence on presidential politics.

But some Democrats argue the predominantly white electorates in New Hampshire and Iowa aren't representative of Democratic voters, or the nation as a whole.

Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee voted to reaffirm the party's early state lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The proposed changes to the Democratic nominating calendar must still be approved by the full DNC when it meets next year.

But the changes would also require New Hampshire to update its state law to remove the first-in-the-nation requirement, which seems unlikely in the GOP controlled Legislature and opposition from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The DNC is seeking written assurances from Sununu and other state leaders that they are committed to making the changes.

“Never gonna happen!!!!” state Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, the former House speaker pro tempore, posted on social media in response to the DNC demands. "This is laughable!!"

