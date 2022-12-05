Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
11-Story Historic Trust Building Remains on Market in Downtown Los Angeles
While the Los Angeles office market still hangs in uncertainty as many companies shift to hybrid and remote work methods, several prominent Los Angeles buildings remain up for sale. One of these buildings is the historic Trust Building, a 334,366 square foot building in downtown Los Angeles. The property, which...
theregistrysocal.com
Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 260-Unit Alta Cuvee Development in Rancho Cucamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Today, national leader in multifamily real estate development —Wood Partners— announced the groundbreaking of Alta Cuvee, located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Located within the Inland Empire, Alta Cuvee marks Wood Partners’ second development within the area, which has been experiencing one of the highest growth rates in the nation. With the construction currently underway, the community is set to open in late 2024 with pre-leasing in Fall 2024.
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
theregistrysocal.com
92,000 SQFT of Leases Signed at Irvine Company’s 34-Story Office Tower in Century City
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Irvine Company announced today it has signed more than 92,000 square feet in leases at the iconic building 2121 Avenue of the Stars, the 34-story office tower in the heart of Century City. Some of the new customers include:. Katten, a full-service law firm, leased...
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
theregistrysocal.com
National CORE Acquires 74,356 SQFT Office Building in Rancho Cucamonga for $18.25MM
An affordable housing development company is expanding its space in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public documents, National CORE purchased an office building in late November for $18.25 million, or about $245 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was CO-OP Financial Services, an IT service management company, which currently occupies the building.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Named the Fastest-Growing Airport in the U.S. for the Fifth Straight Year
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 — The accolades keep rolling in for Ontario International Airport (ONT), the gateway for choice for millions of Southern California air travelers and now, for the fifth straight year, the fastest-growing airport in the United States, according to a leading industry publication. The ranking...
USPS Hosting Job Fairs Throughout Los Angeles
The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month.
Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire
Also, a George Gascón underling says the L.A. DA treated John Legend as anything but an “Ordinary Person” when his Porsche got nicked The post Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
kcrw.com
LA’s reworked winter shelter program leaves many unhoused residents in the cold
A few feet from the busy 110 freeway in Highland Park, Alfred Moody sits in a wheelchair near a charred fire pit that he and a few friends use to stay warm. It’s been chilly lately, and at the moment, he doesn’t have a tent. As the nights get colder, Moody says he’ll have to seek some other kind of shelter because temperature drops trigger his seizures.
Comments / 0