Los Angeles, CA

theregistrysocal.com

11-Story Historic Trust Building Remains on Market in Downtown Los Angeles

While the Los Angeles office market still hangs in uncertainty as many companies shift to hybrid and remote work methods, several prominent Los Angeles buildings remain up for sale. One of these buildings is the historic Trust Building, a 334,366 square foot building in downtown Los Angeles. The property, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 260-Unit Alta Cuvee Development in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Today, national leader in multifamily real estate development —Wood Partners— announced the groundbreaking of Alta Cuvee, located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Located within the Inland Empire, Alta Cuvee marks Wood Partners’ second development within the area, which has been experiencing one of the highest growth rates in the nation. With the construction currently underway, the community is set to open in late 2024 with pre-leasing in Fall 2024.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

National CORE Acquires 74,356 SQFT Office Building in Rancho Cucamonga for $18.25MM

An affordable housing development company is expanding its space in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public documents, National CORE purchased an office building in late November for $18.25 million, or about $245 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was CO-OP Financial Services, an IT service management company, which currently occupies the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month

Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Where is Kevin de León?

Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA’s reworked winter shelter program leaves many unhoused residents in the cold

A few feet from the busy 110 freeway in Highland Park, Alfred Moody sits in a wheelchair near a charred fire pit that he and a few friends use to stay warm. It’s been chilly lately, and at the moment, he doesn’t have a tent. As the nights get colder, Moody says he’ll have to seek some other kind of shelter because temperature drops trigger his seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA

