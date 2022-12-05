Read full article on original website
EMPORIA STATE: Reinvestment comes to Communications Department with non-tenure-track instructor, social media influencer certificate added
Realignment has come to Emporia State University’s Communications Department. Changes announced Thursday by ESU will expand on the department’s communication, emerging technology and society concentration announced last year, with a non-tenure-track full-time instructor and a social media influencing certificate to be offered. The instructor will be hired on a three-year contract, with experience in content creation, digital video, virtual reality and gaming and/or interactive media. The certificate will be open to any student on campus wanting to build a “productive online presence,” although the program will also be of benefit to community members representing their businesses or organizations.
Five with NW Kansas ties recognized as part of NextGen Under 30
Five people with ties to northwest Kansas were honored Friday as part of the NextGen Under 30 program. Fort Hays State University graduates Kaitie Blackburn, Jana’s Campaign executive director, and Kendahl Goetzman, Dierks Law Firm; Mark Faber, FHSU 2021-22 student body president; Kylee Landreth of Paradise Roots Pharmacy of Plainville; and Lucas Goddard of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton were honored as part of the program at a black-tie awards dinner in Topeka.
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
Kansas superintendent refutes “Worst School in Kansas” moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent, Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, what she claims the publication got wrong.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act town hall in Topeka next week
Area veterans are encouraged to attend a special town hall meeting next week in Topeka about the so-called PACT Act. Officially known as the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, the federal legislation signed this past summer expands free health care for roughly 3.5 milion veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Emporia State Track and Field to begin Indoor season
The Emporia State Track and Field teams begin the indoor season this weekend. Emporia State will have athletes competing in the Boo Rogers Multi events hosted by Pittsburg State beginning Friday. Saturday both the men and women will be competing in the Crimson and Gold Invitational also hosted by Pittsburg...
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Great Bend and Eudora
The Emporia High wrestling teams are back in action this weekend. Junior Katinia Keosybounheuang will be wrestling at 125 pounds. She says she’s excited for another opportunity to wrestle at Great Bend. Wrestling begins at 3 p.m. Friday. Matches resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Emporia High boys wrestling...
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Emporia States Hannah Woolery and Mackenzie Dimarco add Academic All-American to post season honors
Add Academic All-American to the list of post-season honors for two Emporia State soccer players. Hannah Woolery is a first-team selection by the College Sports Communicators. Mackenzie Dimarco is a third-team selection. Hannah Woolery owns a 3.90 GPA as an English major. She becomes the first Emporia State Student-Athlete to...
Audio – Thursday – 12-08-22
Newsmaker: Gary Post discusses bell-ringing activities from the Lions Club on Saturday. Newsmaker 2: J&J Show with Emporia Police officers Jaffar Agha and JT Klaurens.
Emporia High boys swimming and diving heads to Campus
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team competes at the Campus Invitational Thursday. Emporia High is coming off a second-place finish in its home meet last Thursday. Sophomore Will Walker will be swimming in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and swimming in the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Walker is a part of the 200 relay that got a consideration time last week.
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
