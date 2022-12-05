Realignment has come to Emporia State University’s Communications Department. Changes announced Thursday by ESU will expand on the department’s communication, emerging technology and society concentration announced last year, with a non-tenure-track full-time instructor and a social media influencing certificate to be offered. The instructor will be hired on a three-year contract, with experience in content creation, digital video, virtual reality and gaming and/or interactive media. The certificate will be open to any student on campus wanting to build a “productive online presence,” although the program will also be of benefit to community members representing their businesses or organizations.

