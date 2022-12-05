ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Virginia Tech secures commitment from Tennessee WR Ayden Greene

Virginia Tech has secured the commitment of Powell (TN) three-star wide receiver Ayden Greene. The 6-foot and 1/2 inch, 167-pound prospect set an official to visit Blacksburg, Virginia over the weekend of December 9, less than two weeks before intending to sign his National Letter of Intent on December 21. The one-time Cincinnati commit amassed 17 scholarship opportunities, including tenders from several SEC programs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Hokies flip QB William "Pop" Watson from Nebraska

Virginia Tech began recruiting quarterback William "Pop" Watson with fervor after the coaching change at Nebraska, and 10 days before signing day the Hokies flipped him. The Springfield (Mass.) Central standout shifted his commitment from Nebraska to Virginia Tech following his weekend official visit to the Blacksburg, Va., school, and he announced the decision Sunday night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech hangs on to knock off Oklahoma State

It was nearly a tale of two halves in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with the Hokies looking great in the first half and the Cowboys looking great in the second half, but Virginia Tech rallied back to stop Oklahoma State's run and got back into their rhythm to get the 70-65 win. The victory pushes the Hokies to 10-1 on the season with a good chance at being ranked when the polls are released on Monday afternoon.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Postgame Notes: Virginia Tech 70, Oklahoma State 65

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 11, 2022 | Brooklyn, New York | Barclays Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 6-4 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | Virginia Tech 10-1, 1-0 ACC. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson III, Kalib...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy