One pot. 30 minutes. So much deliciousness. Even if I was forced to, I don’t think I ever could pick a favorite kind of soup. There are just too many great ones out there, but when you’re craving one that’s plenty hearty but not so much that it’s a stew, this Italian Sausage White Bean Soup is the place to turn. The flavor is amazing — thanks to savory sausage and creamy white beans — and it comes together in one pot in just thirty minutes. It’s a great “throw together” kind of dinner, but I also like to make it on a Sunday to eat for lunches throughout the week. It’s super simple. Here’s how you do it:

14 HOURS AGO