Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
NBC Sports
How Purdy played key role in shaping 49ers' dominant defense
Another season, another dominant 49ers defense. But this year might be the unit's best yet, sitting atop nearly every defensive category in the NFL as San Francisco rides its current five-game winning streak. The team will look to continue that success Sunday as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to...
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Colin Cowherd Says Tom Brady to 49ers Makes Sense: 'He's Done With Tampa'
Colin Cowherd says Tom Brady will stave off retirement another year and take his talents to San Francisco in 2023.
CBS Sports
Joe Montana says 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, advises new QB to 'just relax'
It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.
NBC Sports
Report: Liam Coen to leave Rams, return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen helped get Baker Mayfield ready to quarterback the team to a win on Thursday night and it will reportedly be one of the final things he does with the team. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Coen will leave the Rams to take the offensive...
Aaron Judge Fallout: Giants Will Pursue One Of These MLB Stars
The Giants on Wednesday found out Aaron Judge will not be taking his talents to the Bay Area. As such, San Francisco reportedly will shift its focus to trying to add a different Major League Baseball superstar. Judge was taken off the open market when the New York Yankees reportedly...
