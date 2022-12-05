ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee

The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
How Purdy played key role in shaping 49ers' dominant defense

Another season, another dominant 49ers defense. But this year might be the unit's best yet, sitting atop nearly every defensive category in the NFL as San Francisco rides its current five-game winning streak. The team will look to continue that success Sunday as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to...
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?

Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Joe Montana says 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, advises new QB to 'just relax'

It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.
