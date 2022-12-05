Read full article on original website
Related
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Danny Trejo's path to becoming one of Hollywood's busiest and most beloved actors wasn't a straight or easy one.
The Reformation Winter Sale Is Here (And It Doesn’t Disappoint)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the Reformation email list then I’m telling you news you already know: the Reformation Winter Sale is here, and it’s really good. The entire site is up to 40% off and cuts a swath through every type of clothing on the site, from holiday and wedding dresses to cozy knitwear and trench coats to office-ready loafers. They’re also including some of their most coveted items in the deals event, even the pieces that are so good we wouldn’t...
Men's Health
Who Dies in The White Lotus Season 2? An Investigation.
The following story contains light spoilers through Episode 6 of The White Lotus, Season 2. Both the first and second seasons of HBO's The White Lotus have something in common: someone winds up dead. But both seasons also have something else in common: there's so much anxiety-inducing, conversation-starting drama that occurs within the show's many intertwining storylines that the mystery of who died and who may have been responsible, somehow, winds up feeling like something of an afterthought. Would you believe it?
Men's Health
'Love Actually' Director Admits Big Error That Makes Him 'Uncomfortable'
"The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special" "The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special" Love Actually director Richard Curtis has admitted that big errors in the film make him “feel uncomfortable.”
Men's Health
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Going Wild Over Cole Hauser and His Wife’s Instagram Photo
Yellowstone: Season 5 Official Trailer (Paramount Network) Yellowstone: Season 5 Official Trailer (Paramount Network) While Yellowstone season 5 is captivating audiences with the Dutton family's political chapter, Cole Hauser is spending quality time with his family. Luckily, he's been able to do so with wife Cynthia Daniel documenting their downtime all over social media.
Comments / 0