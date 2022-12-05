Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

BARC, the city of Houston's animal shelter and adoption center, is making it easier to adopt a pet this holiday season.

The shelter is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for its national "Empty the Shelters" campaign. The event is hosted at more than 275 shelters across 43 states, including BARC.

Through Dec. 11, BARC will waive adoption fees for all pets.

If you want to bring home a new friend, go to the BARC Adoption Center on Carr Street or visit HoustonBARC.com.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We are thankful to once again work with the Bissell Pet Foundation to try to get as many animals as possible adopted into their forever homes. Everyday our enforcement officers work to get stray animals out of our neighborhoods and into the safety of a shelter, but campaigns like these are crucial to help find homes for our adoptable animals," said Greg Damianoff, Director of BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions. "We are grateful for this partnership that allows us to completely waive adoption prices for interested Houston adopters during our annual Home for the Holidays campaign."