ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYogN_0jXxjO6h00

BARC, the city of Houston's animal shelter and adoption center, is making it easier to adopt a pet this holiday season.

The shelter is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for its national "Empty the Shelters" campaign. The event is hosted at more than 275 shelters across 43 states, including BARC.

Through Dec. 11, BARC will waive adoption fees for all pets.

If you want to bring home a new friend, go to the BARC Adoption Center on Carr Street or visit HoustonBARC.com.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We are thankful to once again work with the Bissell Pet Foundation to try to get as many animals as possible adopted into their forever homes. Everyday our enforcement officers work to get stray animals out of our neighborhoods and into the safety of a shelter, but campaigns like these are crucial to help find homes for our adoptable animals," said Greg Damianoff, Director of BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions. "We are grateful for this partnership that allows us to completely waive adoption prices for interested Houston adopters during our annual Home for the Holidays campaign."

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

National Adoption Weekend | Find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays

HOUSTON (CW39) – Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Meet the Houston Zoo’s new cougar cubs

Clinic Keepers with Houston Zoo show us a glimpse of cougar cuteness! Shasta VII and Louie are now 3 months old and spending time behind the scenes in our quarantine building before they move to their new home on exhibit.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Help raise service dogs for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County

Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

West 11th Street Park in Houston: Wilderness in the City

Enjoying nature outdoors is so pleasurable. Discovering what makes each park in our area unique is fun and educational. West 11th Street Park is at 2400 W. 11th Street, Houston, Texas 77008. For those who know the area, the park is between Ella Boulevard and West T.C.Jester. It is slightly over 20 acres. This park is a virtual bit of wilderness inside of the I-610 Loop. The majority of it consists of native Texas forest trees as well as understory plants that attract wildlife.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy