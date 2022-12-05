ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Grad of historically Black college conflicted about Sanders move to CU

By Anna Alejo
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLppj_0jXxj2ly00

HBCU grad explains the impact of Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for CU 00:52

Social media has been abuzz with reaction to Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State, a historically Black university in Jackson, Mississippi, in order to join the University of Colorado as head football coach.

Deion Sanders at Arrow Touchdown Club on December 4, 2022 in Boulder. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

CBS News Colorado caught up with a graduate of historically Black colleges and universities (from nearby Rust College in Mississippi) who now calls Denver home.

David Sweet said "We did feel a little conflicted because he had such a great impact on a smaller university.  However I understand we only live in this life once and financial opportunities, and opportunities to grow -- sometimes you have to take those opportunities when they come."

Sweet, owner of World Juice in Westminster said, "Hopefully he leaves a blueprint behind for them (Jackson State) to follow. I just hope him the best."

Sweet said Sanders brought "star power" to Jackson State and his tenure was a shot in the arm for the HBCU.

He remains hopeful that Sanders can continue to have an impact by keeping open his channels back to the players and prospects for HBCUs who've looked up to him.

