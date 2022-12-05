ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, ME

B98.5

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Live Show Coming To Maine In April

One of the most popular, family friendly (well, mostly), comedy shows of the early 2000s was "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Not familiar with the show? The show started in the UK in 1988 and it features a group of standup comedians doing improv. According to Wikipedia, the American version started in 1998 and continues to run today.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland restaurants prepare for winter months

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

B98.5

