CRM Innovator Integrates with Small Business Technology Leader to Help Fast-Growing Businesses Streamline Operations and Drive Growth. Insightly, an innovator of CRM for fast-growing businesses, has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks. By aligning Insightly’s proven CRM platform with the leader in accounting software, businesses can more seamlessly connect critical business operations and financials with the key components of the customer journey, including CRM, marketing automation, customer service, and more.

2 DAYS AGO