Wishpond Launches Braxy.io, An AI-powered Google Ads Solution
Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a marketing-focused online business solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brax.io, has launched Braxy, a new and easy-to-use AI-powered advertising solution for businesses. Braxy’s AI-powered platform automatically creates and optimizes campaigns to allow businesses to attract more customers in less time. Businesses can...
Insightly Joins Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program
CRM Innovator Integrates with Small Business Technology Leader to Help Fast-Growing Businesses Streamline Operations and Drive Growth. Insightly, an innovator of CRM for fast-growing businesses, has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks. By aligning Insightly’s proven CRM platform with the leader in accounting software, businesses can more seamlessly connect critical business operations and financials with the key components of the customer journey, including CRM, marketing automation, customer service, and more.
