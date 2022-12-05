Read full article on original website
GetResponse Introduces AI Product Recommendations To Help Businesses Boost Their Sales
GetResponse, email marketing and marketing automation software, announces the launch of AI Product Recommendations. The solution employs artificial intelligence to revolutionize the customer journey and experience. The feature allows shop owners to maximize their conversions by showing products to visitors with the highest probability to convert, based on their past...
Asos Partners With Hived For Same-day Delivery Across London
Fashion giant Asos has partnered with parcel delivery firm Hived to provide same-day delivery to customers across Greater London. The rapid delivery company operates an entirely electric fleet of vans, cars and bikes and offers same-day, next-day and two-day shipping options to all of Greater London. “With a 99.99% on-time...
Gift Now, Pay Later: 63% Relying On BNPL This Christmas
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services are surging in popularity during the cost-of-living crisis, with 63% of UK consumers relying on the payment method this Christmas, according to a new report from price comparison platform Forbes Advisor. The research reveals that 70% of BNPL shoppers are using the payment service...
