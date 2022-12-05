Read full article on original website
Florida extends contract with Vertol for migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state has extended a contract with a Florida company contracted to fly migrants as part of the state's immigration relocation program. The original deadline was Dec. 1. In an email to 10 Investigates, FDOT's deputy communications director Michael Williams says, "The contract with Vertol Systems has been extended to February 2023."
Florida woman to row 360 miles to raise money for kids with tumors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Right now a group on the First Coast is preparing for a journey that is hundreds of miles long and that will lead them through the open ocean. The mission behind this journey could impact lives across the country. This is more than just a...
AG Moody: Every Florida kindergartner to get free Child ID kit
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents across Florida will now have an additional resource for keeping their kids safe with the help of a free in-home fingerprinting kit. The statewide initiative was announced on Friday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks on Friday in Tampa.
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:. The top five most popular male dogs names are:. Max. Cooper. Milo. Winston.
