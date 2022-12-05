Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Energy & Environment — Big Oil doubles down on fossil: House documents
House Democrats release new cache of documents in their probe into the oil industry. Meanwhile, a Michigan judge dropped charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder (R) related to the Flint Water Crisis. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill,…
Zacks.com
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Growth Efforts Amid High Costs
PPC - Free Report) . The leading poultry producer benefits from strength in its Europe and U.S. operations. The aforementioned upsides were evident in its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. That being said, the company is not immune to the rising cost environment.
Hillicon Valley — Antitrust war coming to a head
As the Senate calendar dwindles down to the final weeks before the new year, groups lobbying for and against key antitrust bills targeting tech giants are make last-ditch pushes on their respective agendas. In other news, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX said he will testify before a House committee next…
Zacks.com
3 Steel Stocks That Have Gained More Than 30% This Year
The steel industry has lost momentum since April this year after enjoying a short-lived bull run, as steel prices fell off the cliff after a massive spike in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The industry staged a strong recovery last year after the pandemic-led downturn, thanks to solid...
Zacks.com
Low-Beta ETFs to Counter Market Volatility
PHDG - Free Report) , Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (. NUSI - Free Report) , Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (. PSFF - Free Report) , ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (. SIXS - Free Report) and Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (. TRND...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Amid Volatility
The year 2022 has been marked by huge volatility and uncertainty as high inflation, the Fed’s policy tightening and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to weigh on investor sentiment. This has raised the appeal of dividend investing. Though the strategy doesn’t offer dramatic price appreciation, it is a major source of consistent income for investors in any type of market.
Zacks.com
IPO ETFs Underperform Havoc in 2022: What Lies Ahead?
IPO - Free Report) was off in 2022. Initial public offerings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) just nosedived this year. The number of IPOs declined 93% from last year, NYSE president Lynn Martin said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Nov 30, per a source. Renaissance IPO ETF...
Zacks.com
No Santa Rally in 2022? 3 Top-Ranked Safe Sector ETFs to Buy
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street again started wavering in December, probably due to the relentless market forecasts about a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan predict a U.S. recession in 2023. "Inflation is eroding everything I...
Comments / 0