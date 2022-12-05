Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Winning Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Run in 2023
Stubbornly high inflation for the most part of the year did compel the Federal Reserve to apply an aggressive rate-hike policy. In fact, the Fed raised its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time this year to curb inflationary pressure. Now, the interest rate stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 14 years.
Zacks.com
No Santa Rally in 2022? 3 Top-Ranked Safe Sector ETFs to Buy
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street again started wavering in December, probably due to the relentless market forecasts about a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan predict a U.S. recession in 2023. "Inflation is eroding everything I...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Continued Rise in Factory Orders
HUBB - Free Report) , EnerSys (. ENS - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (. IEX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Commerce Department said on Dec 5 that new orders for U.S.-made factory goods rose 1% in October, beating expectations of a rise of 0.7%. October’s jump follows a 0.3% in September. On a year-over-year basis, factory orders rose 12.8% in October.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th
ACCO - Free Report) is a world leader in branded office products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8 downward over the last 60 days. Bausch Health (. BHC - Free Report) is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical...
Zacks.com
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Growth Efforts Amid High Costs
PPC - Free Report) . The leading poultry producer benefits from strength in its Europe and U.S. operations. The aforementioned upsides were evident in its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. That being said, the company is not immune to the rising cost environment.
Zacks.com
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
B - Free Report) is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
Zacks.com
Nordstrom (JWN) Well Poised on Growth Efforts Amid Inflation
JWN - Free Report) has been gaining from its strength in core categories in men's and women's apparel and shoes. Its Closer to You strategy and supply-chain-optimization efforts also bode well. This led to its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marked the fourth straight quarter of a bottom-line beat and the ninth consecutive quarter of a top-line beat.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock?
LPI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $20.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Cohen & Steers' (CNS) November AUM Rises on Upbeat Markets
CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $84.2 billion as of Nov 30, 2022, which reflects an increase of 5.3% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $4.6 billion supported the rise, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million. CNS...
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
ONEV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $569.94 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
3 Long-Term Picks from the Semiconductor Industry
The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.
Zacks.com
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
MSFT - Free Report) , Texas Instruments (. ORCL - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended...
Zacks.com
Solid Demand to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO) Amid High Costs
LECO - Free Report) is benefiting from the improving demand in all its end markets, as reflected in solid order levels and record backlogs for equipment systems and automation solutions. LECO’s pricing actions helped the company offset the escalating labor, freight and raw material costs. Acquisitions, focus on developing new products, and utilization of digital platforms to engage customers will continue driving the company’s top-line performance.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th
SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days. Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus. Sanmina Corporation...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Stock in Your Portfolio
QDEL - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio and a few product launches. However, headwinds due to third-party reimbursement policies and overdependence on diagnostic tests persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 31.4% compared...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch From the Thriving Accident & Health Insurance Industry
AFL - Free Report) , Unum Group (. AMSF - Free Report) should continue benefiting from prudent underwriting standards. However, a rise in claims frequency could weigh on the positives. The industry has been witnessing soft pricing over the past several quarters, which is not expected to change any time...
Comments / 0