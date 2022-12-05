Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com
GitLab (GTLB) Posts Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
GTLB - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 10 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.50% and was much narrower than the loss of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $113 million also beat the consensus mark by...
Zacks.com
Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up
COO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 by 11%. The bottom line declined 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. GAAP EPS in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.32, down 40% from the year-ago quarter, primarily...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th
SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days. Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus. Sanmina Corporation...
Zacks.com
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
B - Free Report) is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Zacks.com
Teck Resources (TECK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
TECK - Free Report) will release third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Oct 27. In the last reported quarter, Teck’s earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and also increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average. Teck...
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
Zacks.com
Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
Zacks.com
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
APLS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
Zacks.com
3 Business Services Stocks to Buy
ADP - Free Report) Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Automatic Data Processing is worthy of consideration in the top-rated Outsourcing industry. Earnings estimate revisions have risen over the last quarter for the cloud-based human capital management company. ADP’s technology solutions include payroll, talent management, human resources and benefits administration,...
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
ENS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Viatris (VTRS) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
VTRS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Viatris due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
ORCL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12 after market close. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Oracle anticipates total revenue growth rate, including Cerner, on a year-over-year basis, in the range of 15-17% at USD and 21-23% at cc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a16.19% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?
WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
Zacks.com
Genpact (G) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
G - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Genpact due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
MSFT - Free Report) , Texas Instruments (. ORCL - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended...
Comments / 0