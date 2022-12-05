ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

booktrib.com

Psychologist and Professor Aims to Remedy a Pandemic of Illiteracy

More than 42 million Americans are functionally illiterate; they can’t follow the directions on a can of soup. Millions of students leave grade school with insufficient reading skills to adequately do their work and learn. How and why did this happen? And what does this say about the way we are educating our children?
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old

The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Harvard #1 in Academic Antisemitism

Harvard prides itself on ranking first in all things. And now they do—on three measures of campus antisemitism. The AMCHA Initiative, which tracks campus antisemitism, recently issued a report covering the 2021-2022 school year. It quantifies threats to Jewish identity, explained as the redefinition, denigration and suppression of Jewish identity. Amcha’s study shows a coordinated attempt to redefine for Jews what it means to be Jewish and what acceptable Jewish expression entails.
psychologytoday.com

The Relation Between Neuroscience and War

Alfred Loomis, a self-taught physicist who discovered the EEG sleep stages, went on to develop radar during wartime. Just as American neurology was born in the Civil War, the roots of neuroscience are embedded in World War II. The relation of war and neuroscience is complex: a source of alarm...
MARYLAND STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution

The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
OHIO STATE
Futurism

Physicist Says the Laws of Physics Don't Actually Exist

The majority of physicists live under the assumption of a strict and immutable set of laws that govern the universe — but not all. "What we often call laws of physics are really just consistent mathematical theories that seem to match some parts of nature," theoretical physicist Sankar Das Sarma writes in the beginning of a must-read new column in New Scientist column. These laws of physics are meant to describe our shared reality, even if they "evolve as our empirical knowledge of the universe improves."
momswhothink.com

Why Are Montessori Schools Bad? What Are The Criticisms?

maloriesadventures.com

We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)

Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
ScienceAlert

Most Swear Words Have a Common Feature, Even Across Different Languages

Have you ever heard a word in a foreign language and thought it sounded profane or rude for some inexplicable reason? Well, a new series of studies suggests you might be onto something. Psychologists from the University of London have found a characteristic of words we use to swear that's consistent across a variety of languages, and it might represent a universal phonetic pattern. According to the psychologists Shiri Lev-Ari and Ryan McKay, swear words around the world typically lack 'approximants' – sounds made by bringing our lips, teeth, hard palate or tongue close to one another without quite making contact. Think of...

