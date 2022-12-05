Read full article on original website
booktrib.com
Psychologist and Professor Aims to Remedy a Pandemic of Illiteracy
More than 42 million Americans are functionally illiterate; they can’t follow the directions on a can of soup. Millions of students leave grade school with insufficient reading skills to adequately do their work and learn. How and why did this happen? And what does this say about the way we are educating our children?
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
Professor calls museums racist: Built to ‘justify’ empire, colonization marginalization
Professor Tukufu Zuberi suggested to “PBS Newshour’s” Jeffrey Brown on Wednesday that racial bias and prejudice are the foundations of museums everywhere.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
The Jewish Press
Harvard #1 in Academic Antisemitism
Harvard prides itself on ranking first in all things. And now they do—on three measures of campus antisemitism. The AMCHA Initiative, which tracks campus antisemitism, recently issued a report covering the 2021-2022 school year. It quantifies threats to Jewish identity, explained as the redefinition, denigration and suppression of Jewish identity. Amcha’s study shows a coordinated attempt to redefine for Jews what it means to be Jewish and what acceptable Jewish expression entails.
Futurism
OpenAI's New System Fantasizes About Artists and Writers Starving to Death After Losing Their Jobs
OpenAI's powerful new text generator ChatGPT is pretty impressive. But its agility at churning out almost-convincing text on nearly any conceivable topic is raising a host of ethical concerns, ranging from an internet filled with bot-written spam to a future in which tech like it renders creative careers like art and writing obsolete.
Make American education rigorous again
This inability to write at what was once considered a fifth-grade level is now the norm among students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
psychologytoday.com
The Relation Between Neuroscience and War
Alfred Loomis, a self-taught physicist who discovered the EEG sleep stages, went on to develop radar during wartime. Just as American neurology was born in the Civil War, the roots of neuroscience are embedded in World War II. The relation of war and neuroscience is complex: a source of alarm...
newyorkalmanack.com
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
Futurism
Physicist Says the Laws of Physics Don't Actually Exist
The majority of physicists live under the assumption of a strict and immutable set of laws that govern the universe — but not all. "What we often call laws of physics are really just consistent mathematical theories that seem to match some parts of nature," theoretical physicist Sankar Das Sarma writes in the beginning of a must-read new column in New Scientist column. These laws of physics are meant to describe our shared reality, even if they "evolve as our empirical knowledge of the universe improves."
momswhothink.com
Why Are Montessori Schools Bad? What Are The Criticisms?
Why Are Montessori Schools Bad? What Are The Criticisms?
The Jewish Press
Former President Bill Clinton to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Haifa University
The University of Haifa will award an honorary doctorate to former US President Bill Clinton, the university announced on Tuesday. The doctorate will be given at event to be held at New York University on December 12. “Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, will receive the title in...
maloriesadventures.com
We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
Most Swear Words Have a Common Feature, Even Across Different Languages
Have you ever heard a word in a foreign language and thought it sounded profane or rude for some inexplicable reason? Well, a new series of studies suggests you might be onto something. Psychologists from the University of London have found a characteristic of words we use to swear that's consistent across a variety of languages, and it might represent a universal phonetic pattern. According to the psychologists Shiri Lev-Ari and Ryan McKay, swear words around the world typically lack 'approximants' – sounds made by bringing our lips, teeth, hard palate or tongue close to one another without quite making contact. Think of...
