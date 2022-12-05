Read full article on original website
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Bernard Arnault may now be the world’s richest man. Meet his 5 ultrawealthy children vying to take over his LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot.
Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of 'The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art' at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, on September 21, 2021.
Bear Of The Day: International Flavor and Fragrances (IFF)
IFF - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and recently beat earnings. Following the recent earnings beat, the stock has continued higher. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day. Description. International...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Now
DOCU - Free Report) is benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature as well as solid liquidity. DOCU’s revenues are anticipated to grow 17.5% in fiscal 2023. eSignature, DocuSign’s anchor product, enables virtual but secure signing and sending of agreements on a variety of devices, from anywhere in the world. The company’s top line is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Despite rising demand, the market for eSignature remains largely untapped. This keeps DocuSign in a position to expand eSignature across businesses around the world.
lululemon (LULU) Tops on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Raises FY22 View
LULU - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with revenues and earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The results were driven by the continued business momentum, which led to robust sales. However, the company ended...
3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December
BILI - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. VVNT - Free Report) – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below. As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up
COO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 by 11%. The bottom line declined 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. GAAP EPS in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.32, down 40% from the year-ago quarter, primarily...
Viatris (VTRS) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
VTRS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Viatris due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Nordstrom (JWN) Well Poised on Growth Efforts Amid Inflation
JWN - Free Report) has been gaining from its strength in core categories in men's and women's apparel and shoes. Its Closer to You strategy and supply-chain-optimization efforts also bode well. This led to its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marked the fourth straight quarter of a bottom-line beat and the ninth consecutive quarter of a top-line beat.
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
Wingstop (WING) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Bear of the Day: HanesBrands Inc. (HBI)
HBI - Free Report) is facing an uncertain retail environment. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings decline by the double digits this year. HanesBrands is an apparel company with well known brands such as Hanes, Champion and Bonds. It employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries.
Synchronoss (SNCR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SNCR - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $62.40 million, indicating a 10.54% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at breakeven...
Holiday Season Sales Aiding Retail Sector Rebound: 5 Winners
CHS - Free Report) , Citi Trends, Inc. (. ROST - Free Report) are expected to benefit in the near term. According to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, the holiday season started on a high, with retail sales, excluding auto, jumping 10.9% year over year during the Thanksgiving weekend. Both in-store and online sales were robust.
