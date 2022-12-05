ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 11, 2022

Golden Knights try to win two in a row at home against Bruins. The Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1) face the Boston Bruins (21-4-1) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. This is the second and final meeting of...
BOSTON, MA
Letang Returns to the Lineup Less Than Two Weeks After Stroke

Less than two weeks after suffering a stroke, Kris Letang returned to the Penguins lineup on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. "It feels great," he said with a smile after the game. "As I was starting to feel better, you get anxious, you want to go back out there. With the schedule, we don't have a chance to practice that much, so tried to prepare the best I could. Timing needs to get a little bit better, but legs were there, felt pretty good."
PITTSBURGH, PA
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch

The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Preds Drop 3-2 Decision to Senators at Home

Nashville Unable to Mount a Comeback After Ottawa Scores Twice in Third Period. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored one goal apiece, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Trenin got Nashville on the board first late in the second period,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Recap: Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Another strong third period performance leads the Bolts to a victory over Florida. The Lightning improved to 2-0-0 on the season against their in-state rivals with a 4-1 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. For the second-straight game, it was a dominant third period that led the Bolts to the...
TAMPA, FL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAK@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Takeaways: Islanders Blanked By Hurricanes 3-0

Islanders take season-low 16 shots in shutout loss to Carolina Hurricanes. The New York Islanders were shut out 3-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on the second half of a back-to-back. The Islanders were shut out for the third time this season and produced a season-low 16 shots...
ELMONT, NY
FLAMES FALL SHORT

The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Trailing 2-0, the Flames went on...
Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-11-0) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (21-4-1) 7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils face off in a Metropolitan Division tilt on Friday night at Prudential Center. After a strong start, the Islanders have sputtered a bit in their last three games,...
ELMONT, NY
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights

Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quickly improving Stars demonstrate growth, depth, and confidence

If Saturday is any indication, the Stars depth is quickly improving. Dallas won its second consecutive overtime game at American Airlines Center - beating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 - and had an unusual combination on the ice for the game-winning goal. Nils Lundvist tapped in a great pass from...
DALLAS, TX
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames

Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Preview: Arizona Hosts Philadelphia at Mullett Arena on Sunday

Coyotes hosting toy drive before the game to benefit Phoenix Children's. Dec. 11, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. Fresh off their win against the Boston Bruins on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Sunday. The Coyotes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Game Day: Preds vs. Senators Preview

Nashville Looks to Extend Home Point Streak in Saturday Matinee vs. Ottawa. The Nashville Predators, who saw their three-game win streak snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, will look to right the ship and get back in the win column as they return home to host the Ottawa Senators Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL On Tap: Suzuki leads Canadiens against Kings

Marner can extend point streak to 22 games for Maple Leafs; Robertson, Stars host Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Suzuki leads Canadiens against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Thomas' Three Storylines - WSH @ WPG

Connor Hellebuyck returns to the net for the Jets tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Jets number one has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 14 starts and has given his team the timely save. His last start in St. Louis, Hellebuyck helped out when the team went down to 11 forwards, five minutes into the game, especially in the third period when the Blues made their push.
WASHINGTON, DC
Devils Practice Early Sunday Ahead of Four-Game Week | NOTEBOOK

The Devils play on the road tomorrow night before starting a three-game homestand. After a Saturday night away from the arena and a day off, the New Jersey Devils started Sunday off with an intense practice to gear up for the week ahead. "It's a big practice today," Devils captain...
