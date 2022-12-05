ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers expected to release QB Baker Mayfield

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpotL_0jXxWESE00

The Baker Mayfield experiment is all but over for the Carolina Panthers.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday morning, the team is expected to release the former No. 1 overall pick later today. He will land on waivers when the move is made official.

Under the direction of former head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers acquired Mayfield back on July 6—when they traded a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns. That pick will remain a fifth-rounder, as Mayfield won’t reach the 70-percent snap threshold that would’ve bumped the compensation up to a fourth-rounder.

Mayfield will wrap up his Carolina tenure having thrown for six touchdowns, six interceptions and 1,313 yards with career-worsts in completion percentage (57.8), yards per attempt (6.4) and passer rating (7.4). The Panthers were 1-5 in his six starts.

This will, obviously, put PJ Walker in control of the backup spot behind current starter Sam Darnold.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan likes Brock Purdy's aggressiveness, and it's paying off for 49ers

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan knows what Jimmy Garoppolo is.. and isn’t. Garoppolo, who was lost for at least the rest of the regular season (and probably more) to a foot injury in the 49ers’ 33-17 Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, is a perfectly acceptable distributor of the football in the right system. If you want deep shots, and tight-window throws over the middle, Garoppolo has never been that guy. It’s one reason the 49ers gave three first-round picks to the Dolphins before the 2021 draft to move up and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Rare feat in sight, WR debut set, Jerry eyes $300M upgrades

The Cowboys have a nearly full stable heading into Sunday’s battle for Texas state bragging rights. One linebacker is iffy with an illness, but everyone else should be ready to roll, including one pass-catcher set to make his Dallas debut. Malik Davis is looking forward to seeing an old friend on the opposite sideline, but one Houston coordinator is less than thrilled about the prospect of meeting the Cowboys’ dangerous return man. All this, amid predictions of a landslide score… and a warning from one team leader who still calls the two teams’ first meeting 20 years ago “gut-wrenching.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy