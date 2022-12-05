The Nets are playing musical chairs to rest their worn-down players, trying to play the long game and get them all fresh when they’re needed. Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],”...

ATLANTA, NY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO