Sedona, AZ

AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: Pillsbury Estates Tasting House

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “There’s too much generic food and wine in the world,” winemaker Sam Pillsbury says. “We make food wines, not cocktail wines.”. He’s been passionate about food and wine his whole life but took a winding road to winemaking in Arizona. Pillsbury spent many years as a film director, producer, and writer, having made dozens of documentaries, 32 features and TV dramas before changing careers to focus on food, fruit, earth, and growth! He said this has been an exercise in risk, patience, passion and finally, an award-winning wine!
WILLCOX, AZ
SignalsAZ

9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season

Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video

From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Shop with a Cop Event this Weekend

Attention Prescott Valley residents, the Prescott Valley Police Department, along with other county law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the annual Shop with a Cop event this Saturday, December 10th. The kids will be paired with their own officers and ride in a procession to the shopping destination. So...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set

A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ycsoaz.gov

FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO

FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO DURING FOREST PATROL OF PUBLIC LANDS. On December 3rd, 2022, The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted another extra patrol detail on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. The detail aims to educate campers on the do's and don'ts of camping on public lands, including that a valid recreational permit is permitted for up to two weeks of total recreational camping in a 12-month period, but that during that time they may not damage the land with litter and other activities.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
JustLuxe.com

Mii amo Unveils Details of $40 Million Expansion

Mii amo – a destination spa in Sedona, Arizona – originally opened its doors in 2001 to much aplomb and has since won numerous awards. In January 2021 it closed its doors in anticipation of an expansion set to take the destination spa to new heights. Located in Sedona, Arizona’s Boynton Canyon, Mii amo now plans to reopen on February 2, 2023, after revealing details of its $40 million renovation and expansion.
SEDONA, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era

Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
PRESCOTT, AZ
beckersasc.com

Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police

Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Park Record

Obituary: Tanner Stratton

Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
PRESCOTT, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Officers Find Body In Burning Car Off I-17 Near Sedona

Yavapai County Sheriff officers are investigating a tragic death after one person was found dead fully engulfed in a car fire on Stoneman Lake Road near Sedona. Deputies were responded to calls on Sunday night around 5:45 p.m. that a vehicle located approximately a quarter mile from Interstate 17 was on fire.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES

RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES IN PRESCOTT AND PRESCOTT VALLEY. YCSO ENCOURAGES CITIZENS TO BE VIGILIANT ABOUT THEIR HOME SAFETY. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as Male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 5th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

