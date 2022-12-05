Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock BlastingMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole ExperienceNadine BubeckFlagstaff, AZ
One Mistake That Ruins Your Efforts On The Spiritual PathRabih HammoudSedona, AZ
Dollar General Location Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenCamp Verde, AZ
Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, ArizonaMomJunkyCottonwood, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: Pillsbury Estates Tasting House
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “There’s too much generic food and wine in the world,” winemaker Sam Pillsbury says. “We make food wines, not cocktail wines.”. He’s been passionate about food and wine his whole life but took a winding road to winemaking in Arizona. Pillsbury spent many years as a film director, producer, and writer, having made dozens of documentaries, 32 features and TV dramas before changing careers to focus on food, fruit, earth, and growth! He said this has been an exercise in risk, patience, passion and finally, an award-winning wine!
SignalsAZ
9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season
Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video
From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Shop with a Cop Event this Weekend
Attention Prescott Valley residents, the Prescott Valley Police Department, along with other county law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the annual Shop with a Cop event this Saturday, December 10th. The kids will be paired with their own officers and ride in a procession to the shopping destination. So...
knau.org
Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set
A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.
knau.org
25 Million Stitches: New Flagstaff exhibit highlights world refugee crisis
There’s a new exhibit at the Coconino Center for the Arts called 25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee. It’s a global participatory art project that uses thousands of hand-stitched panels to represent refugees worldwide. It’s meant to bring awareness to the enormity of the crisis. KNAU’s...
ycsoaz.gov
FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO
FURRY FRIEND TRIES TO JOIN YCSO DURING FOREST PATROL OF PUBLIC LANDS. On December 3rd, 2022, The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted another extra patrol detail on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. The detail aims to educate campers on the do's and don'ts of camping on public lands, including that a valid recreational permit is permitted for up to two weeks of total recreational camping in a 12-month period, but that during that time they may not damage the land with litter and other activities.
JustLuxe.com
Mii amo Unveils Details of $40 Million Expansion
Mii amo – a destination spa in Sedona, Arizona – originally opened its doors in 2001 to much aplomb and has since won numerous awards. In January 2021 it closed its doors in anticipation of an expansion set to take the destination spa to new heights. Located in Sedona, Arizona’s Boynton Canyon, Mii amo now plans to reopen on February 2, 2023, after revealing details of its $40 million renovation and expansion.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
SignalsAZ
Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police
Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Department to Offer “Refuse to Be a Victim” Class
Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department Crime Prevention Team received training and became certified instructors for the longstanding, NRA-certified program “Refuse to be a Victim” program. From a historical standpoint, the program was developed in 1993 by the women of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in response to...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Officers Find Body In Burning Car Off I-17 Near Sedona
Yavapai County Sheriff officers are investigating a tragic death after one person was found dead fully engulfed in a car fire on Stoneman Lake Road near Sedona. Deputies were responded to calls on Sunday night around 5:45 p.m. that a vehicle located approximately a quarter mile from Interstate 17 was on fire.
theprescotttimes.com
RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES
RECENT STRING OF BURGLARIES AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES IN PRESCOTT AND PRESCOTT VALLEY. YCSO ENCOURAGES CITIZENS TO BE VIGILIANT ABOUT THEIR HOME SAFETY. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as Male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 5th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
Comments / 0