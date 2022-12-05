As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation

Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
“Pele brings change and life, in so many ways.”
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon
Earthquakes are shaking up the states.(egon69/iStock) A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.
intheknow.com
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
There had been signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September.
Stunning up-close video captures lava flowing from Mauna Loa eruption. Take a look
The video shows the leading edge of one lava flow.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Remote undersea volcano believed to be erupting in Pacific Ocean
HONOLULU — A volcano is probably erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don’t know for sure because it’s so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said...
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island
The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
Comments / 0