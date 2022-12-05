Broncos lose practice squad QB Josh Johnson to 49ers

After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, the San Francisco 49ers are turning the offense over to rookie Brock Purdy.

Purdy began the year as the team’s third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Garaoppolo. He is now QB1 in San Francisco, so the 49ers turned to the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to add more depth at the position.

The Niners are signing backup quarterback Josh Johnson off Denver’s practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to multiple reports.

That leaves the Broncos with two quarterbacks: Russell Wilson and his backup, Brett Rypien. Denver will now likely consider adding a third quarterback to the practice squad to fill Johnson’s old spot.

The Broncos might have signed Joshua Dobbs, who worked out for the team last week, but the Detroit Lions beat them to him. Another candidate could be Jarrett Guarantano, who tried out for the team last month.

The Carolina Panthers are set to part ways with Baker Mayfield, so he could be an experienced backup option, but Mayfield will likely draw a lot of interest, perhaps even from the 49ers.