ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos lose practice squad QB Josh Johnson to 49ers

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F58iz_0jXxSFC700

After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, the San Francisco 49ers are turning the offense over to rookie Brock Purdy.

Purdy began the year as the team’s third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Garaoppolo. He is now QB1 in San Francisco, so the 49ers turned to the Denver Broncos’ practice squad to add more depth at the position.

The Niners are signing backup quarterback Josh Johnson off Denver’s practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to multiple reports.

That leaves the Broncos with two quarterbacks: Russell Wilson and his backup, Brett Rypien. Denver will now likely consider adding a third quarterback to the practice squad to fill Johnson’s old spot.

The Broncos might have signed Joshua Dobbs, who worked out for the team last week, but the Detroit Lions beat them to him. Another candidate could be Jarrett Guarantano, who tried out for the team last month.

The Carolina Panthers are set to part ways with Baker Mayfield, so he could be an experienced backup option, but Mayfield will likely draw a lot of interest, perhaps even from the 49ers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan likes Brock Purdy's aggressiveness, and it's paying off for 49ers

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan knows what Jimmy Garoppolo is.. and isn’t. Garoppolo, who was lost for at least the rest of the regular season (and probably more) to a foot injury in the 49ers’ 33-17 Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, is a perfectly acceptable distributor of the football in the right system. If you want deep shots, and tight-window throws over the middle, Garoppolo has never been that guy. It’s one reason the 49ers gave three first-round picks to the Dolphins before the 2021 draft to move up and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs get embarrassed in 35-7 blowout loss to 49ers

It started bad and got worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as a quick two-score lead turned into a 35-7 rout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers built up a 28-0 lead at halftime, as the Bucs’ banged-up defense struggled to stop a talented offense loaded with explosive playmakers. Rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy executed Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near perfection.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tashaun Gipson picks off Tom Brady

The 49ers defense got a stop to open the second half by interception Bucs QB Tom Brady. Brady had only three INTs coming into Sunday. He sailed a third-and-5 throw over the middle of the field one play after whacking his hand on a helmet. Whether that played a role in the bad throw is unclear, but Tashaun Gipson took advantage and set the 49ers up in prime field position at the Bucs 38.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy