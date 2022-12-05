ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Community panel discusses affordable housing as a human right

Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning. The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day. Many of those who...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri River Regional Library to showcase local authors

JEFFERSON CITY — A showcase of mid-Missouri authors will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Missouri River Regional Library. “We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 9

MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds. Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media. A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records

JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend

COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl

BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge

COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bland man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

GASCONADE COUNTY — A Bland man was arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night. Joshua Torrence was arrested after leading Gasconade County Sheriff's deputies on a chase. The vehicle was first spotted at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road at 7:30 p.m., according...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Howard County building destroyed in fire

HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia art gallery celebrates local artists with holiday show

COLUMBIA- The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting The First Annual Holiday Show, their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit while it is still open. The gallery has 10 different forms of art such as paintings, clothing,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman girls basketball's perfect start continues

Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield. The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. Hickman boys basketball falls to Link Year Prep. Hickman boys basketball lost to Link Year Prep 83-46...
COLUMBIA, MO

