Temple Sinai students attend Hanukkah celebration to prepare for the holiday
Temple Sinai students took part in a Hanukkah celebration Sunday morning to help them get ready for the holiday just a week away. News Channel 3 visited the longest operating Jewish School in the Coachella Valley to hear from students and staff. Students enjoyed a variety of activities from decorating menorahs to making holiday cards, The post Temple Sinai students attend Hanukkah celebration to prepare for the holiday appeared first on KESQ.
Pennsylvania school board member refuses to vote for 'cis White male' for president: 'wrong message'
A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.
90-year-old to graduate from college, an accomplishment more than 70 years in the making
CHICAGO (Video above: WLS via CNN — Joyce Defauw left college in the 1950s, but this weekend — decades later — she'll walk across the stage for her graduation at Northern Illinois University. The 90-year-old great-grandmother attended college for more than three years previously, but then stopped...
