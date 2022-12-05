ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Clyde
4d ago

A person that doesn't know the difference between men and women..was in control of misinformation?! HILARIOUS! His whole life is about misinformation.

Reply(94)
696
AllGoodNamesRGone
4d ago

It’s so scary that any content that goes against the democrats agenda is labeled misinformation. Clearly, they’ve been hiding things that musk is now unveiling and it’s making them quite defensive.

Reply(56)
335
Karen m
4d ago

I signed up for Twitter a week ago for the first time. Wouldn't do it earlier because I knew it was a leftist swamp. It works great without Melissa.

Reply(8)
191
