Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update
During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
Steelers open as 1.5-point favorites over Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a two-game road winning streak and finally get to come home to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury status, the Steelers are favorites at home. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a 1.5-point favorite at home over Baltimore....
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley In Wake of Lamar Jackson Injury
Baltimore acquired some insurance with its starter possibly sidelined for the next few weeks.
Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 14 evaluating several injuries.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same.
