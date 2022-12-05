Read full article on original website
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
LANSING – Few Michigan schools follow a balanced – or year-round – calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
Congratulations, Graduates!
Congratulations to MSU's Fall 2022 graduates! We wish you the absolute best in your futures, and we look forward to witnessing how you use your knowledge to impact the world. Advanced degree commencement ceremonies are held at the Breslin Center on Friday, December 16 at 3:30 p.m. Learn more and view instructions for Commencement Day here.
Iron, salt and water could change power grid
LANSING – Batteries come in different sizes: AA, AAA, a 27 billion gallon reservoir of Lake Michigan water. And perhaps someday: a warehouse of iron, salt and water. Those are the basic ingredients for iron-flow batteries, a technology that could help pave the way for the Great Lakes region’s green energy future.
Dean's Update
Many of you have heard about the recently announced Michigan Medicine takeover of Sparrow Health System. This does not gild our partnerships with Sparrow. The faculty of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine (CHM), the College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), and the College of Nursing (CON) provide essential clinical services at Sparrow.
Fitton named MSU Health Care’s chief medical information officer
In its ongoing mission to deliver next-generation health care experiences, MSU Health Care announced Nathan Fitton as its new chief medical information officer. In this role, Fitton will oversee the implementation and operations of electronic medical records. “Nate has already proven himself an incredible asset at MSU Health Care and...
Alert issued at 12/09/2022 02:22:50 AM EST.
Timely Warning for an Robbery occurring on the East Lansing campus reported by Michigan State University Police Date Reported: 12-09-2022. Synopsis: At approximately 12:06am on 12/9/2022, the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety received a report of a carjacking that occurred along West Circle Drive, specifically near the Main Library. A police chase ensued and two individuals were apprehended in the city of Lansing. There is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident.
