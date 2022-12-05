Read full article on original website
Culpeper pair charged after fentanyl, firearms found in search
Two Culpeper residents were charged Thursday with drug and firearm felonies stemming from an investigation conducted by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Woman wanted in overdose death of toddler in Gainesville
Prince William County police are searching for a woman wanted on felony homicide and child neglect charges in the fentanyl-related death of her 20-month-old son. Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, called police from her former home in the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville just after 3 a.m. on June 23 reporting she was co-sleeping with her toddler and woke to find him unconscious. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Vienna police warn about uptick in vehicle theft, pilfering
The Washington region, specifically Northern Virginia, recently has seen increased vehicle-tampering incidents and vehicle thefts, Vienna police said in the department’s Dec. 9 weekly highlights. Authorities have identified a pattern in which suspects enter an area in stolen vehicles and cruise streets between 3 and 7 a.m. In addition...
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
UPDATED: Car found, driver still unidentified in deadly I-66 work zone hit-and-run
The car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in a work zone on Interstate 66 on Thursday was later found abandoned in a Fairfax County parking garage, state police say. The driver still hasn't been identified. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound...
Arlington Democrats expect to be playing defense in Richmond come 2023
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages. The Ashburn native was chosen as Miss Virginia earlier this year and will be among 51 women competing for the Miss America 2023 title from Dec. 12-15 at Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.
Arlington graduates latest crop of firefighter recruits
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
Did change of venue light fire under Vienna Council members?
The Dec. 5 Vienna Town Council meeting was the Council’s first in the new Vienna Police Headquarters’ community room, which is open even though the department hasn’t moved into its new digs yet. The temporary relocation was needed because of elevator-replacement work at Town Hall. The proceedings...
Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year. "I'm proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region," Gross said at this week's board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.
Freedom-Woodbridge football finishes what it started in capturing school's first state title
NORFOLK — By winning the first state title in the school’s history, Freedom-Woodbridge stayed on script Saturday in the Class 6 championship football game at Old Dominion University. As they have done all season, the Eagles relied on their playmakers to produce points and their defense to stifle...
Langley, Madison, Marshall football players chosen all-region
Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season. Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year. Making first team offense from the...
Madison High grad finishes college football career
Sam Kidd, a former Madison High School football standout, injured his shoulder in October and was on the sidelines in street clothes during a recent college football game when his James Madison University (JMU) team ended its first season playing in the larger Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Kidd, a defensive...
Dec. 10 high school basketball roundup: Unbeaten Potomac boys rally past Edison in second half
POTOMAC 76, EDISON 61: Kenny DuGuzman turned in his second 30-point scoring performance of the season Saturday as the host Panthers (4-0) won at their inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament with a second-half surge. DeGuzman finished with 30 points. He was 14 of 20 from the field and 1 for...
Scholarships established for W-L basketball player
Two scholarship funds have been established in the memory of Washington-Liberty High School senior basketball player Braylon Meade, who died when he was the victim of a drunk driving accident in November. The under-age driver of the other vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and involuntary manslaughter.
Winning spirit: Students rally at Freedom High School as football team heads to state finals
For about an hour Friday afternoon, it almost felt like the last day of school at Freedom High in Woodbridge. Students cheered on their way out, the band played in celebration and the cheer team proudly sashayed about. Rather than marking the end of the school year though, they were...
Madison set to play in state football final
There is one game remaining and it’s the biggest of all for the Madison Warhawks. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Madison (11-3) will play the undefeated and high-scoring Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles (14-0) in the championship game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament.
