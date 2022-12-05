Are you looking for a furry canine to call your own? But how do you know which breed is the right one for you? There are so many adorable hairy dogs from all around the world that would make fantastic companions. For example, the American Eskimo dog comes in three sizes, toy, miniature, and standard; their wide variety in size makes them an excellent option for owners who have apartments, townhouses, or big properties, while still maintaining the fluffiness factor. So, get ready for cuteness overload, and explore the 10 most adorable hairy dog breeds around.

2 DAYS AGO