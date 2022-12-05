ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

uwplatt.edu

UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership

In a ceremony today, officials from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College signed an updated agreement to expand engineering offerings to Madison College students. The new agreement will add UW-Platteville’s Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering to the existing offerings for Madison College students. Madison College...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
MADISON, WI
Daily Montanan

How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people

MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MADISON, WI
swineweb.com

Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Breaking: Two Badgers Defenders Enter Transfer Portal Monday Morning

The Wisconsin Badgers are certainly expected to have many faces change from this year to the next. Change, after all, is what Wisconsin wanted when they hired head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’d be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Subsequently, On Monday morning, two Badgers defenders, Titus Toler and Tristan Monday, signaled they’d be looking to play college football elsewhere.
MADISON, WI
KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks

A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job

A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
MADISON, WI

