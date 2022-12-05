Read full article on original website
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership
In a ceremony today, officials from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College signed an updated agreement to expand engineering offerings to Madison College students. The new agreement will add UW-Platteville’s Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering to the existing offerings for Madison College students. Madison College...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
Daily Cardinal
Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
cwbradio.com
Madison-Based Secular Group Calling on Wisconsin Attorney General to Escalate Clergy Abuse Investigation
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Madison-based secular group is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to escalate a statewide review of clergy sex abuse that launched last year. According to Danielle Kaeding with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows the release of names of nearly two...
Wisconsin football: Three upperclassmen enter the transfer portal
Redshirt junior cornerback Semar Melvin, and fifth-year seniors Isaac Guerendo and Jaylan Franklin have entered the transfer portal.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
madisoncommons.org
Dane County residents vote in favor of marijuana legalization in the general election
In the Nov. 8 general election, Dane County residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding resolutions in support of legalizing marijuana and wiping out records of those with marijuana-related convictions. According to unofficial election results, about 82% of voters in the county were in favor of both the legalization...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people
MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Two Badgers Defenders Enter Transfer Portal Monday Morning
The Wisconsin Badgers are certainly expected to have many faces change from this year to the next. Change, after all, is what Wisconsin wanted when they hired head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’d be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Subsequently, On Monday morning, two Badgers defenders, Titus Toler and Tristan Monday, signaled they’d be looking to play college football elsewhere.
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job
A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
