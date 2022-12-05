ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Seton Hall nips rival Rutgers in tight defensive battle

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers 45-43 Sunday night at the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Rutgers shot just 2 of 13 from the field over the final 9 minutes including six consecutive misses to end the game after Caleb McConnell scored inside to give the Scarlet Knights a 42-41 lead with 4:01 to play. Davis made two free throws for Rutgers with 2:46 left and McConnell hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 43-all before KC Ndefo scored in the paint to cap the scoring with 1:54 remaining. Paul...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
WPRI 12 News

Timberlake nets 23 in Bryant’s 104-97 OT win over Manhattan

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 23 points in Bryant’s 104-97 overtime victory over Manhattan on Sunday. Timberlake had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Antwan Walker scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Sherif Kenney shot 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw […]
New York Post

Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
BUFFALO, NY

