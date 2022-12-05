Read full article on original website
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Darvin Ham Gives Emotional Speech About His PTSD After Getting Shot
Darvin Ham opened up on the importance of therapy after revealing he suffers from PTSD due because he got shot when he was younger.
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left the Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion at the end of a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Seton Hall nips rival Rutgers in tight defensive battle
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers 45-43 Sunday night at the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Rutgers shot just 2 of 13 from the field over the final 9 minutes including six consecutive misses to end the game after Caleb McConnell scored inside to give the Scarlet Knights a 42-41 lead with 4:01 to play. Davis made two free throws for Rutgers with 2:46 left and McConnell hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 43-all before KC Ndefo scored in the paint to cap the scoring with 1:54 remaining. Paul...
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Timberlake nets 23 in Bryant’s 104-97 OT win over Manhattan
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 23 points in Bryant’s 104-97 overtime victory over Manhattan on Sunday. Timberlake had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Antwan Walker scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Sherif Kenney shot 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw […]
Source: Auburn adding Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts to staff
Hugh Freeze is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
