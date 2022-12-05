ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO