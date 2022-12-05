ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Man Falls Off Ladder While Fixing Christmas Lights On House

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season! Just a reminder... PLEASE be careful if you're putting up Christmas lights on your house!!

A man fell off a ladder while he was fixing the lights on his family's house. Thank God he's ok! (Watch the fall below)

According to the YouTube caption:

This man was fixing the lights on the house with hot glue while standing on a ladder. He felt it was unsafe, so he asked his wife to hold it. The hot glue gun fell as the ladder moved, and he lost his balance. He fell on the flower pots and got hurt.

WATCH:

