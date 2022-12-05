Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Dowling: It’s dark and wet – an ideal time for a spot of garden handiwork
Winter descends like a curtain: a day arrives when the sun never crests the roofline of the house, leaving the back garden – and my office shed – in shadow. That same afternoon, clouds appear and a stiff wind drives the remaining leaves from the cherry tree, affording me an uninterrupted view of a heavy, boiled-wool sky. Then it gets dark.
These Are The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cookie Doughs You Can Bake This Holiday Season, From Toll House To Pillsbury
My #1 pick genuinely tasted homemade — but with practically zero effort.
Comments / 0