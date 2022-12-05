Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 9, 2022: Winter Storm brings rain, wind, & snow this weekend
Cool and dry for another day on Saturday, before our winter storm arrives. Temperatures will be trending about 2 to 5 degrees below average on Saturday, but we'll get colder as a winter storm moves in overnight into Sunday morning. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average between .55 to...
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
Parents of woman who died with toddler in Petco Park fall sues city, Padres
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year- old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San...
